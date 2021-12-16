Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Introduces the Machines - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games yesterday released the very first screenshots of the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West.

The developers have now released a new trailer for the game that introduces the machines of the Forbidden West.

View the trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

View new screenshots of the PS5 version of the game below:

