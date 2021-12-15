River City Girls 2 Launches in Summer 2022 for Consoles and PC - News

Developer WayForward announced River City Girls 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in summer 2022.

Higher stakes. Meaner streets. The River City Girls are back in action!

There’s trouble once again in River City! Picking up shortly after the original, River City Girls 2 puts players back in control of Misako and Kyoko—as well as Kunio, Riki, and newcomers Marian and Provie—as they set out on an all-new RPG-infused beat ’em up adventure. New moves, new enemies, new recruits, new environments, new items, and the return of an old foe await, along with the same over-the-top sense of humor and adrenaline-pumping combat of its predecessor. The game will also feature multiple routes, a dynamic story system, and two-player co-op action, both locally and online.

Six playable characters, each with their own fighting styles and upgradable move sets!

River City is bigger than ever! All-new areas and branching paths await!

Play solo or team up with a friend, locally or online!

Loads of new and returning NPCs to meet, interact with, and punch in the face!

Anime intro, manga-inspired cutscenes, and an awesome soundtrack featuring RCG1 composer Megan McDuffee!

