Horizon Forbidden West Gets First PS4 Screenshots - News

/ 681 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released the very first screenshots of the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Up until now, the developers have only showcased the PS5 version.

Check out the PS4 screenshots below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

We've showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles