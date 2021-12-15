Horizon Forbidden West Gets First PS4 Screenshots - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 681 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released the very first screenshots of the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Up until now, the developers have only showcased the PS5 version.
Check out the PS4 screenshots below:
Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.
We've showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L— Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021
It might not be looking drastically different from the first one, but let's be real that game is already among the top 5 best looking PS4 games. This one is shooting for the top, especially considering this is an open world game. The PS5 version will look even better, so I am excited for it.
Sweet mother of...
It's easy to forget how talented Guerrilla games are with their craft but when you see screenshots like these... just wow.
-EYE CANDY NINJA APPROVED-
It's looks still good, but I think there is no big differences between first game and this.
Well, first game was beautiful, so I'm fine if this is looking the same :)
Will play this on Play Station Five and it will look even better!