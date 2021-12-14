Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Tomorrow, December 15 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Indie World Showcase tomorrow, December 15 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT.

The showcase will be roughly 20 minutes long and feature new information on upcoming indie games headed to the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube in North America and Europe, as well as on Nintendo.com.

Get ready for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase arriving Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT!



Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/JV0Y3fiKGE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2021

