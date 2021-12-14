River City Girls Zero Delayed to Early 2022 - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have delayed River City Girls Zero from late 2021 to early 2022. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

"Update from River City!" reads a tweet from WayForward. "To achieve the most accurate port and best experience possible, River City Girls Zero (aka Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka) is now planned for early 2022. Enjoy this new artwork and look forward to playing this classic '90s beat-'em-up next year!"

Here is an overview of the game:

River City Girls Zero lets players experience the first time that Misako and Kyoko teamed up with Kunio and Riki to take to the streets in hard-hitting, curb-stomping action. While the graphics, music, and gameplay all remain true to the classic 16-bit Super Famicom release, this version marks the first time the 1994 game will be localized for the west. A new opening cinematic, new manga cutscenes, and new theme song by River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee have been added as well. Set out solo or team up with a friend in local co-op and discover how the River City Girls story began!

