Wonder Woman is Open-World, to Use Nemesis System

Monolith Productions, the developer for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, during The Game Awards 2021 announced a game based the DC superhero Wonder Woman. Platforms and a release date were not announced.

Some new details on the game have been revealed. It will be a single player open-world action game that will have an original story set in the DC Universe. The player will "become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world."

The game is "powered by the Nemesis System" and will see players "orge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."

