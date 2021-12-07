Phil Spencer 'Doesn't Envision' Every Xbox Gamer Will Use Game Pass - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked if Xbox Game Pass was the sole focus for Xbox going forward. Spencer said it wasn't the only focus for Xbox.

"No, it's not," he said. "And I know it’s easy – I'm not picking on you when I say that, but you know, the thing I get a lot is 'it's all about X,' or 'it’s all about Y or Z.' And when you’re running the platform, it's all about X, Y and Z, right? It's all of those things."

He added, "Do I want, or do I envision, everybody who's on Xbox being a Game Pass subscriber? I don't. I want people to make their choice. Some people want to buy all the games we ship and create their own library."

Spencer did say Game Pass does give Xbox a "good continual revenue stream. And that's an important thing for any business, on top of the spikes that you’ll get around certain retail releases. That's why I talk about it really being a mix of things. It's not about one muscling out another.

"The business doesn't hinge on any one number. The retail sales number, the console sales number, the Windows engagement, Game Pass, xCloud engagement… it's really all of these things coming together."

