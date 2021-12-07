Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 and 3 Cars Revealed - News

Playground Games in a new Forza Horizon 5 Let’s ¡GO! live stream has revealed the cars that will be in the Series 2 and Series 3 updates.

Here is the list of cars for Series 2:

Ferrari J50

Ferrari Monza SP2

Ferrari 599 GTO

Ferrari 575M Maranello

Lamborghini Espada S3

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Aventador J

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Maserati 8CTF

Peel P50

Peel Trident

Here is the list of cars for Series 3:

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Toyota Celica SSI

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Jaguar XK RS GT

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Zenvo TS1

Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

