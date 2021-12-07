Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 and 3 Cars Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 34 minutes ago / 92 Views
Playground Games in a new Forza Horizon 5 Let’s ¡GO! live stream has revealed the cars that will be in the Series 2 and Series 3 updates.
Here is the list of cars for Series 2:
- Ferrari J50
- Ferrari Monza SP2
- Ferrari 599 GTO
- Ferrari 575M Maranello
- Lamborghini Espada S3
- Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- Lamborghini Aventador J
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante
- Maserati 8CTF
- Peel P50
- Peel Trident
Here is the list of cars for Series 3:
- Audi TT RS
- Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- Toyota Celica SSI
- Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- Jaguar XJ220 S TWR
- Jaguar XK RS GT
- Jaguar XJ13
- Donkervoort D8 GTO
- Ford Mustang Mach 1
- Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- Zenvo TS1
Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
