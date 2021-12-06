4 New Day One Xbox Game Pass for PC Releases to be Announced at The Game Awards - News

The official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account has teased four games that will be coming to the service done will be announced during The Game Awards this Thursday.

While the games are teased to be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this doesn't rule them out from also coming to Xbox consoles. Either way, we will know in a few days times.

The Game Awards 2021 will premiere on December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. 40 to 50 games will be featured throughout the event.

Thank you, Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

