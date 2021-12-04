The Lakers Selling Custom Xbox Controller and Jersey Bundle - News

The NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are selling a custom Xbox wireless controller, custom Jersey, and a Master Chief figurine for $139.99.

The custom controller features the Lakers purple and yellow colors, as well as the Laker logo and the custom Jersey features the numbers 117 and the name of Master Chief where the players name would normally be located.

The limited edition Lakers Master Chief 117 bundle is only available at the Team LA store at the Staples Center.

Become Master Chief from #HaloInfinite with the Lakers 117 Master Chief Jersey Bundle including a custom Lakers Xbox controller. Available today starting at 1:17pm only at the Team LA store at STAPLES Center.#LakeShow x @Xbox x @Halo pic.twitter.com/P8pA1uPPOs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2021

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

