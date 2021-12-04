Geoff Keighley: Activision Blizzard Other Than Its Nominations Will Not Take Part in The Game Awards - News

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley earlier said he is working on how to "navigate" the controversies going on at Activision Blizzard at next week's awards show. He wants to "support employees and developers."

Keighley has now issued a statement via Twitter saying Activision Blizzard will not take part in this year's The Game Awards other than its nominations.

"Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s The Game Awards," Keighley said.

"The Game Awards is a time of celebration for this industry, the biggest form of entertainment in the world. There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or any community.

"I also realize we have a big platform which can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all need to work together to build a better and a more inclusive environment so everyone feels safe to build the world’s best games.

"All of us are accountable to this standard. Incredible games — and the talented developers who build them — are who we want to celebrate. See you on Thursday."

The Game Awards 2021 will premiere on December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. 40 to 50 games will be featured throughout the event.

