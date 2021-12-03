PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia Grand Award Winners Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the Grand Award winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia. You can check out the Partner Award and Special Award winners here.

Check out the list of Grand Award winners below:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021.

The winners are:

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami)

(Konami) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

View a video on each of the three Grand Award winners below:

