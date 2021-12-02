The Ascent CyberSec Pack Out Now, Adds New Weapons and Armor - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant have released the CyberSec Pack for the co-op cyberpunk science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent.

The CyberSec Pack is available for $4.99. It adds two new weapons the NEWT Grenade Launcher and RECOIL Ballistic Burst Rifle, as well as the GR00P Cluster Grenade. There is also new armor that has four pieces the Boomblock Vest, Boomblock Shin Protect, Boomblock Scalp and Boomblock H-HD.

View a trailer on the CyberSec Pack below:

The Ascent released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29.

