Battlefield 2042 Head of Design Joins Ubisoft as Vice President of Editorial - News

It was reported last week Battlefield 2042 head of design Fawzi Mesmar was leaving developer DICE now that Battlefield 2042 has been released. At the time Mesmar did say he was "made an offer I couldn’t refuse at another company." However, he didn't say who the company was.

Ubisoft has now announced it has hired Mesmar as the new Vice President of Editorial. He will be reporting to Chief Creative Director Igor Manceau.

"I am excited to work with the talented teams across Ubisoft to nurture our collective creativity and build the future of Ubisoft’s games together," said Mesmar. "Ubisoft brings together some of the most creative minds in videogames, and I look forward to supporting them in their work to deliver truly meaningful entertainment experiences to players."

Mesmar added, "If I’m not making games, I’m either playing them, or talking about them. It’s always been a passion of mine to not only make games, but to also help others make games, and I’m excited to use that experience in my new role at Ubisoft."

"Fawzi is one of the industry’s most respected game designers and has a strong track record of uniting teams across various projects, expertise, and backgrounds," said Manceau.

"We are delighted to welcome him to the Editorial team and I’m confident he will develop strong partnerships with teams across Ubisoft. His expertise will help us continue to unite around a shared vision, strengthening and growing our broad portfolio of games, and providing players with enriching, memorable experiences."

