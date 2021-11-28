Halo Infinite 'Forever We Fight' Live Action Trailer Released - News

Developer 343 Industries have released a two-minute live action trailer ahead of the release of Halo Infinite's campaign next month.

"Throughout human history, heroes have risen when called upon," reads the description to the trailer. "The Master Chief carries each act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet. We've always believed in heroes, it's time to become one."

View the "Forever We Fight" live action trailer below:

A second shorter live action trailer focused on Master Chief's fight with the Banished was also released. You can view that trailer below:

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

