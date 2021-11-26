PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals - As Low as $39.99 / £32.32 for 12 Months - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Several retailers for Black Friday deals have discounted the price of a 12 month subscription to PlayStation Plus to as low as $39.99 / £32.32.

In the US, one year of PlayStation Plus is available for $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

in the UK, Argos has the cheapest deal for one year of PlayStation Plus for £32.32. Amazon has it available for £32.99. Game, The Game Collection, and the PlayStation Store has it available for £33.32.

Other Black Friday gaming deals include the Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership bundle for $299.99 in the US and £259.99 in the UK.

The Xbox Black Friday deal has discounted over 700 digital games up to 67 percent off.



