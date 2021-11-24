Battlefield 2042 Head of Design Has Left DICE - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Battlefield 2042 head of design Fawzi Mesmar, who also worked on the Star Wars: Battlefront series, in an email sent to employees this week acquired by VideoGamesChronicle announced he his leaving developer DICE now that Battlefield 2042 has been released.

"It was an absolute pleasure to serve on the best design teams in the galaxy," said Mesmar. "The incredible design work that you do continues to inspire me every day. Thank you for putting some faith in me, I hope I didn’t disappoint.

"I have been made an offer I couldn’t refuse at another company that has been kind enough to wait for me until we have shipped [Battlefield 2042]. It was super important to me to be here with the team as we achieve this historical milestone.

"While Oskar [Gabrielson, studio GM] and myself have been discussing my succession plans for some time – and it will be announced in due course – we opted to delay this communication till after launch to keep the focus – rightfully so – on the game we’ve been putting a monumental amount of effort on."

Mesmar's final day working at DICE will be November 26. His next position will be in Stockholm.

"Fawzi Mesmar is leaving DICE at the end of the week. We wish him the best in his future endeavours," said an Electronic Arts representative.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles