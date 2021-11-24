Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Luke DLC Launches November 29 - News

Capcom announced the Luke DLC for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will launch on November 29. The Luke DLC is part of Season V.

Read details on the Luke DLC below:

We kicked off the Street Fighter V Fall Update with a preview of Luke’s story. Street Fighter V‘s newest character experiences a dramatic childhood event involving his father that inspires him to become a fighter and join the military.

During Luke’s military service, he runs into a familiar face. We won’t spoil too much more here, so be sure to play Luke’s Character Story to learn more!

Luke Keeps on the Offense

Luke’s fighting style is geared around forward moving attacks that keep the pressure on. All three of his normal punches propel Luke forward, allowing him to quickly close distances. Luke also has two target combos: “Triple Impact” (LP -> MP -> HP) and “Snapback Combo,” (MP x4).

Luke has an arsenal of special moves to close in safely and create offensive opportunities. His go-to zoning tool is a mid-to-long range projectile called “Sand Blaster” that shoots energy from his hands. “Rising Rocket,” Luke’s trusty anti-air attack, launches him upwards to strike opponents.

Luke also has a forward-moving command dash called “Avenger.” This maneuver can be used in combos and allows him cover more ground. “Avenger” has two follow ups. Pressing a punch button following “Avenger” executes “No Chaser,” a shoulder charge that can be used in combos.

Meanwhile, pressing a kick button after executing “Avenger” will have Luke use “Impaler,” a mid-range overhead kick that can catch crouching opponents.

“Flash Knuckle” is Luke’s go-to combo starter and extender. Each punch leads to a different forward-moving attack. LP moves slightly forward, MP moves a bit further, and HP will go nearly half-screen.

Holding a punch button when using “Flash Knuckle” gives it different properties, depending on the button pressed. Charge them up and experiment with each one to find which best fits your combo style.

A New Kind of V-System

Luke’s V-System has some unique aspects compared to the rest of the SFV cast, especially with his V-Triggers. For his V-Skills, Luke can either play a more in-your-face style or make some hard reads and predict opponent’s throws and command grabs.

Luke’s V-Skill I, “Hard Shot,” powers up his “Flash Knuckle” move, allowing him to use the charged version of the attack without holding the button down. Charging a “Hard Shot” enhanced “Flash Knuckle” can lead to even more devastating damage and more combo options.

V-Skill II, “Suppressor,” has Luke take a back step before executing a close-range body blow. With proper timing, this move can excel against throws and command grabs. Utilize it to keep pressure on your opponents or when you notice them throwing a lot.

When it comes to V-Triggers, Luke’s are quite special. Both V-Triggers cause his V-Gauge to become a timer that continuously fills in a neutral state. Additionally, in a first for SFV V-Triggers, Luke can gain V-Timer by doing damage. Conversely, he loses V-Timer when taking damage or using his V-Trigger-specific moves. This also forces opponents to approach and prevent Luke from maintaining a filled V-Timer. V-Trigger I, “Fully Armed,” gives Luke access to two new moves, which we revealed during the SFV Summer Update 2021. Pressing HP+HK after activation throws out three long range projectiles similar to “Sand Blaster” called “Rock Smasher.”

If you press HP+HK after an EX “Sand Blaster” while “Fully Armed” is active, the screen will slow down and Luke will throw out a flurry of impactful projectiles in quick succession called “Thermobaric Thrash.” This move adds tons of damage, but is also resource heavy. So make sure you have EX-meter for that EX “Sand Blaster!”

Luke’s V-Trigger II, “Vanguard,” lets him cancel Flash Knuckle” into another of a different strength. This opens up previously unavailable combo paths, allowing Luke to double up on “Flash Knuckles” in his combos. This V-Trigger synergizes well with V-Skill I, “Hard Shot,” allowing Luke to chain together powered up “Flash Knuckles!”

Luke is fully armed and ready to enter the ring on November 29th with additional costumes. Get yourself ready by picking up the Season 5 Character or Premium Pass!

