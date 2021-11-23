Nintendo Switch Reportedly Most Wanted Tech Item for Black Friday - News

Trusted Reviews has done a study conducted across the internet that revealed the Nintendo Switch is the most wanted tech item for Black Friday.

The study reveals there have been 25,900 searches for the Switch across the sites it looked at, while laptops came in second with 21,100 searches. PlayStation was the seventh most searched tech item with 7,600 searches. Xbox rounded out the top 10 with 2,800 searches.

Nintendo like in previous years for Black Friday, has a bundle that comes with a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online membership for $299.

Select Nintendo Switch games will also be discounted to $39.99 from November 21 to 27 including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be discounted by $40 to $59.99 from November 21 and 27, while Ring Fit Adventure will be discounted by $25 to $54.99.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

