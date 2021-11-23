Dying Light 2 Details The City and Its People - News

Developer Techland have released a new episode of "Dying 2 Know" for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

World director Thomas Gerbaud in the episode discussed The City and its people in greater detail. He talks about the Peacekeepers and Renegades factions and how they influence their environments.

"Following the Fall of civilization, people have come together to create a new civilization and way of life in the face of the infection," reads the description to the video. "Players will discover this world and its inhabitants through Aiden’s eyes, with the consequences of his actions disrupting their everyday lives."

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

