Hideo Kojima Celebrates 17th Anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 3

Hideo Kojima in a series of tweets took the time to discuss Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on the game's 17th anniversary.

"When I heard that [Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater] is celebrating its 17th anniversary, I remembered many things. I used to listen to 'STARSAILOR' a lot back then," said Kojima. "I found a part of it in the warehouse. I listened to 'WAY TO FALL,' which was also used for the ending, for a while.

"The album was their first 'LOVE IS HERE.' I like this first one best. I also like 'POOR MISGUIDED FOOL.' I also went to a live show with Tozin."

"This song is actually played at the ending," he continued. "It is not only a song given from The Boss to Snake. As you can see from the lyrics, it was adopted by Big Boss as a song to think about the feelings of young Snake."

Kojima revealed how they did the rain for Metal Gear Solid 2 in a time before Google. The team used a handycam during a typhoon to take reference images.

"Today, people search Google for everything," he said. "For example, for the rain in [Metal Gear Solid 2], the staff used a handycam during a typhoon to take reference images. The seabird droppings on the lens were made by shooting and collecting bird droppings on the windshield of a car.

"A young staff member asked, 'Director, how did you make this film when there was no Google?'"

Kojima added that during the time using "olive drab field uniforms and camouflage" were frowned upon during the time of developing Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

"At the time, olive drab field uniforms and camouflage had a strong image of being quite frowned upon by the general public," said Kojima. "So, for MGS3, with its theme of stealth in the jungle, we decided to make camouflage fashionable. We introduced camouflage not only as a game system, such as camouflage, but also as a fashion, including face paint."

