Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It is available in 25 regions.

"We know from you that you want to find and try Xbox Game Pass games before you install them — and today we’re enabling just that," said Xbox Cloud Gaming vice president and head of product Catherine Gluckstein.

"Now you can discover and try lots of different titles quickly right from the cloud until you land on the one you may want to also install — which is still the flagship experience for Xbox consoles. In addition to that, getting a game invite from a friend for a game you haven’t downloaded yet is no longer going to stop you from joining right away! We’ve built it so the experience is fast, easy, and a great way to discover your next favorite game while saving space on your hard drive for the games you plan to play again and again.

"For Xbox One users, cloud gaming also allows you to play some next gen games on the Xbox One console you already own. This means select games that are currently only playable on Xbox Series X|S, like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker, are now playable on your Xbox One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming.

"We will also continue to support this capability and expand our cloud game library to include more next gen games like Microsoft Flight Simulator in early 2022."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles