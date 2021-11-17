Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 354 Views
Microsoft announced Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It is available in 25 regions.
"We know from you that you want to find and try Xbox Game Pass games before you install them — and today we’re enabling just that," said Xbox Cloud Gaming vice president and head of product Catherine Gluckstein.
"Now you can discover and try lots of different titles quickly right from the cloud until you land on the one you may want to also install — which is still the flagship experience for Xbox consoles. In addition to that, getting a game invite from a friend for a game you haven’t downloaded yet is no longer going to stop you from joining right away! We’ve built it so the experience is fast, easy, and a great way to discover your next favorite game while saving space on your hard drive for the games you plan to play again and again.
"For Xbox One users, cloud gaming also allows you to play some next gen games on the Xbox One console you already own. This means select games that are currently only playable on Xbox Series X|S, like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker, are now playable on your Xbox One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming.
"We will also continue to support this capability and expand our cloud game library to include more next gen games like Microsoft Flight Simulator in early 2022."
That's awesome for X1 owners to still have a way to play Series X/S games while either they can't afford a new console, or they just can't find one.
I imagine this is why after Halo Infinite, there's no future first-party Xbox games that are getting an X1 version, as of right now at least. There's Grounded getting its full release and CrossfireX which Xbox is publishing that will be coming to X1 sometime next year, but that's it. Other than that, everything else will be on Series X/S and PC.
For sure. Why spend the resources to develop an Xbox One code base, and then spend a bunch of time optimizing it (twice, once for One S and then again for One X) when it's going to be streamable day 1 in Game Pass for Xbox One consoles? Yes, there are advantages to running it locally, and there are advantages to streaming it. But streaming it is a heck of a lot better than not having access to the game at all, which is what's eventually going to happen for Xbox One owners anyway, so good to establish this now.
will probably use it as a try before download but not use it it fully it didn't really run very well when i tried it out on mobile (35MB Fiber)
I wonder if we'll ever see a third-party game that's not in Game Pass, but that you can purchase a streaming copy of? I wonder if Microsoft supports that model for third-party developers that want to develop a Series X|S version, and don't want it in Game Pass, but do want the option to offer it in a streaming form to Xbox One consoles?