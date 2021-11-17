Embracer Group Expects to Acquire About 37 More Studios in the Next Year - News

posted 4 hours ago

Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, Saber Interactive, Koch Media, and more, in its second report for the 2021/2022 fiscal year announced it plans to acquire around 37 new studios over the next year.

"In the past 12 months, we have made 37 acquisitions and expect to do a similar amount of transactions over the coming 12 months," reads the report from Embracer Group. "We currently have a large range of active processes and dialogues, including a good number of signed exclusive term sheets."

Embracer Group in recent years has acquired multiple studios including Gearbox Entertainment, 3D Realms, and Flying Wild Hog, Gohst Ship Games, Slipgate Ironworks, Aspyr Media, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

