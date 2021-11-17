Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Fall Update Live Stream Set for November 23 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced via Twitter the live stream for the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Fall Update will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it live on Twitch.

The live stream will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5's final DLC character, Luke.

The #SFVFallUpdate is coming your way!



Join us for the final #SFV digital event with a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5’s final character, Luke! ⭐



🔔 https://t.co/Go1l4a4TKF pic.twitter.com/DgjqCpizij — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 17, 2021

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

