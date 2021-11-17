Monster Hunter Rise x Sonic the Hedgehog Collab Starts November 26 - News

Capcom announced the Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration in Monster Hunter Rise will start on November 26.

View a trailer of the collaboration below:

Read the details on the collaboration below:

Two New Special Event Quests!

Roll around at the speed of sound, collecting rings to the beat of some classic compositions from the Sonic the Hedgehog series!

Three Unique Sonic and Tails Armor Sets!

Complete the collaboration quests to unlock layered armor that will transform your Palico into Sonic, and dress your Hunter and Palamute in Sonic- and Tails-themed clothing!

Sonic Wear layered armor for the Hunter and “Canyne Tails” layered armor for your Palamute!

Team up as the famous duo from the Sonic the Hedgehog series with this layered armor!

Suit up your hunter in Sonic duds, and dress your Palamute as Tails with this special equipment!

Sonic Costume layered armor for your Palico!

Get your hands on layered armor to transform your Palico into Sonic

Not only will your Palico look just like Sonic, but they can blast forward with a Spin Dash!

Harness the Power of the Chaos Emeralds and Transform Your Palico into Super Sonic!

When you use a Felvine Bulb to temporarily boost your Palico’s strength, they will transform into Super Sonic! Don’t miss the special animation when this happens, featuring all 7 Chaos Emeralds!

You can also get trinkets such as a Sonic Figurine as rewards for completing the quests, so you can have fun spicing up your room in Kamura Village!

