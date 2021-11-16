Alan Wake Remastered Sales Have 'Started Well' - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report revealed fan reception and sales for Alan Wake Remastered have "started well."

"In September, we announced that the smaller of the two Epic Games Publishing projects, Alan Wake Remastered, was completed and ready to be launched in October on PC on the Epic Games Store, Xbox, and for the first time in the franchise’s history, PlayStation consoles," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala.

"The launch marks a special moment for us and Alan Wake fans around the world. After the reporting period, we have seen that the game has been received positively by critics and players alike and sales have started well."

Alan Wake Remastered is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles