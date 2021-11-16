Dragon Ball: The Breakers Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have announced asymmetrical multiplayer online game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

"We can’t wait for people to try this complete new take on the Dragon Ball franchise!," said Dragon Ball: The Breakers producer Ryosuke Hara.

"We are working hard with the team at Dimps to provide brand new fun asymmetric multiplayer experience that we want to be accessible for all, while offering a strong wealth and depth of gameplay and situations. We are looking forward to welcoming you during the closed beta test."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Ball: The Breakers consists of seven-versus-one matches where seven normal “Survivors” have been sucked into a mysterious phenomenon called the “Temporal Seam” and must contend with the overwhelming power of the eighth player, the franchise iconic rival “Raider,” whose task is to obliterate the Survivor team. The Survivors don’t have any superpowers and must rely on various power-up items, weapons, and pilotable vehicles to battle and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape oblivion. Concurrently, the Raider will be able to play as Cell, Buu, or Frieza and amass overwhelming power to destroy the Survivor team throughout the match, ensuring complete dominance.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers also features a Survivor character customization mode which enables players to design their match avatars by using familiar Dragon Ball Survivor skins and decorative equipment earned with in-game credits or via optional in-game purchases. Additionally, Dragon Ball: The Breakers will link save data with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Story

Survive to live. Evolve to triumph.

Caught in by an unexpected temporal phenomenon, seven ordinary citizens find themselves stranded in a Temporal Seam: they share their imprisonment with the Raider, a menacing enemy from another timeline with an overwhelming power.

Their only hope for survival is to break out from the Temporal Seam with the Super Time Machine, but the Raider is on their tracks and becomes stronger minutes-by-minutes.

In a race against time the cunning of Survivors clashes with the power of the Raider, to break free or be broken..

Break Through or Break Down.

Key Features:

Escape as a Team… Or on Your Own! – Cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decision might force you to go at it alone. What will be your playstyle?

– Cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decision might force you to go at it alone. What will be your playstyle? Trapped in a Temporal Seam – Escape from a large map composed of several areas, but be careful! The Raider is always looking for you and may destroy areas to reduce your living space, making your chance of escaping always more limited…

– Escape from a large map composed of several areas, but be careful! The Raider is always looking for you and may destroy areas to reduce your living space, making your chance of escaping always more limited… Enjoy Three First Iconic Raiders… Cell, Buu, and Frieza! – From the Dragon Ball franchise—As a Raider you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out survivors. Master each Raider’s power to track, catch your victims to evolve and get even more powerful!

– From the Dragon Ball franchise—As a Raider you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out survivors. Master each Raider’s power to track, catch your victims to evolve and get even more powerful! Customize in Your Likeness – Whether you are a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock perks, skins, etc. to fine tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor, or hunt as a Raider…

– Whether you are a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock perks, skins, etc. to fine tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor, or hunt as a Raider… Enjoy Unique Power-Ups and Items – Vehicles, weapons, grappling hooks… make the most of each gimmick to face against the Raider and struggle for your life!

