The Plane Effect Arrives December 2 for PS4 and Xbox One

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developers Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive announced the dystopian puzzle adventure game, The Plane Effect, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 2.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 23.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A time-and-mind bending adventure game…

It’s your final day at the office, it is time to clock out and return home – loomed over by a cosmic anomaly with an oppressive, otherworldly force. Helpless over the cosmos, all you know is that you must return to your family, as soon as you can.

Find your way home by any means…

As you progress through the dystopic cityscape, you quickly you realize all is not as it should be. Did it always take this long? Were the streets always a labyrinth? Where even is “home”? All you know is that you must keep pushing ever onwards, you must keep going.

Navigate through a Dystopian Society

Navigate beautifully and elaborately designed, otherworldly environments and solve unusual puzzles to keep Solo moving through each area. Players have the option to figure out puzzles step-by-step with no hints, or activate a little guidance on your impossible journey through ‘Assisted-Mode’.

A Sinister Presence Follows

Keep Solo moving. Onwards, to his family, back home. Do not stop, do not turn back.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

