Disgaea RPG to Launch on Steam Between December and Q1 2022 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Boltrend Games announced the free-to-play RPG, Disgaea RPG, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access between December 2021 and Q1 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Netherworld, a place deeper than the deepest ocean and darker than the darkest cave. It’s a chaotic world ruled by demons, monsters, and Overlords. No one knows quite where to find it. But now this dark place will open to all the players. Enter the Netherworld, try to raise the Strongest Overlord on a strange but exciting adventure.

Key Features:

Protagonists from the Series Reunite – Protagonists like Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia from the whole series reunite and start an adventure filled with laughter and tears!

– Protagonists like Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia from the whole series reunite and start an adventure filled with laughter and tears! Original Stories and Music – In the Netherworld, everyone’s moral compass is a little different from humans. Unfold the exciting stories of your favorite characters and go through their ups and downs with background music from the series. The “Netherworld History” is for Disgaea fans to relive their favorite plots once more and for newcomers to learn about the series’ previous stories.

– In the Netherworld, everyone’s moral compass is a little different from humans. Unfold the exciting stories of your favorite characters and go through their ups and downs with background music from the series. The “Netherworld History” is for Disgaea fans to relive their favorite plots once more and for newcomers to learn about the series’ previous stories. Over-the-Top Battle Systems – The game uses a turn-based combat system. Assemble your dream team to your deepest desires! Amusing battle options like “Team Attack,” “Tower,” and “Throw” make the game truly strategical and hilarious.

– The game uses a turn-based combat system. Assemble your dream team to your deepest desires! Amusing battle options like “Team Attack,” “Tower,” and “Throw” make the game truly strategical and hilarious. Deal Tons of Damage – Awaken and upgrade characters all the way up to the max level of 9999. Grant characters with many skills & magic with enhancements and deal tons of damage to your enemies!

– Awaken and upgrade characters all the way up to the max level of 9999. Grant characters with many skills & magic with enhancements and deal tons of damage to your enemies! Classic Elements from the Series – Everything you love about Disgaea is now brought to mobile. Call the “Dark Assembly” to unlock various content, travel the infinite “Item World” to upgrade your equipment, and challenge the “Overlord’s Tower” for fiendish rewards!

– Everything you love about Disgaea is now brought to mobile. Call the “Dark Assembly” to unlock various content, travel the infinite “Item World” to upgrade your equipment, and challenge the “Overlord’s Tower” for fiendish rewards! Play Anytime, Anywhere – Auto-Battling at up to four times the speed! Enjoy epic battles at any time!

