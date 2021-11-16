World’s End Club Arrives November 18 for PC - News

Publisher IzanagiGames announced World’s End Club will launch for PC via Steam on November 30.

The game first launched for Apple Arcade in September 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch in May 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Twelve kids. A 1200km journey.

A new type of action adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action.

A “dream team” adventure game with scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa‘s Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director.

Story

In an elementary school in Tokyo, there’s a club called the “Go-Getters Club” made up from oddball kids from all over Japan. Reycho and the other members are somehow different than the other kids around them.

Then, one day, during the summer…

While on the bus for their class trip, they get into an accident.

When they wake up, they’re in a theme park under the sea.

Reycho and the others are trapped inside this strange, long-abandoned place.

Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a mysterious clown appears and orders them to play a “Fate Game!”

Before any of them can figure out what’s happening, they’re fighting for their very lives.

Will they be able to survive and make it out of this weird place?

The kids are all lost and confused…

But then, extraordinary powers begin to awaken within them.

While at the same time…

“Abnormal events” are occurring all over the Earth.

Key Features:

Simple controls.

A fusion of 2D scrolling puzzle-action game and story-adventure game.

and story-adventure game. Key player choices alter the course of the adventure throughout the branching story.

12 unique and interesting characters!

Famous locations all over Japan.

The story unfolds in… unexpected ways.

