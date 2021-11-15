Xbox Reveals Game Pass Started Out as a Rental Service - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sarah Bond, head of gaming ecosystems, speaking with GQ revealed Xbox Game Pass originally started out as a rental service.

As Netflix and Spotify grew in popularity the Xbox team decided to turn it into the subscription model we see today. It was designed to shift the revenue tails in games.

"Something like 75 per cent of a game’s revenue used to be made in the first two months of release," said Bond. "Nowadays it’s spread over two years."

"They were like, 'no way, [Game Pass] is going to devalue games,'" Bond added.

At first Xbox Game Pass only saw older titles on the service. That was until Sea of Thieves hit the service on the same day of release. Now all first-party Xbox title release on the service day one.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was asked "If every single person plays Sea Of Thieves on Game Pass, and we don’t sell a single copy. Are you kind of cool with that?"

"Absolutely," answered Spencer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. In 2017, he took over the VGChartz hardware estimates. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

