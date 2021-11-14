Forza Horizon 5 Tops 8 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 563 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Forza Horizon 5 has had over 4.5 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud on its launch day on Tuesday, November 9. This was enough to make it the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game. Peak concurrent players have reached three times higher than the peak of Forza Horizon 4.
The leaderboards for the open-world racing game two days later on November 11 revealed it had surpassed six million players.
The game has now reached another milestone early this morning with over eight million players.
Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Forza Horizon 5 has hit 8 million players five days after its official launch. pic.twitter.com/oMYOUal0o3— Bruno Costa (@brunocosta1_) November 14, 2021
This is Gamepass' moment. Two big games, Halo being one of the most storied IPs in gaming, launching on the service day one within a one month period. Minimal big stuff coming from PlayStation in the same period. Xcloud streaming options for many people that mean expensive and hard to get hardware is unnecessary.
We're really going to see how Gamepass stacks up here. I'd say the Forza numbers look great.
But, I have no idea what Microsoft's expectations are, so I don't really have any good criteria with which to evaluate.
They knew FH5 would be a hit, but I don’t think Microsoft was expecting it to be this big of a hit lol. But Halo…..is what they’re planning on being absolutely massive for Game Pass!
I personally know 3 people (soon to be four) who signed up for Game Pass after the period that the 37% increase in Game Pass subscribers covered (which covered the period ending June 2021). At least 2 of those three did so in anticipation of Horizon 5. This is anecdotal evidence and not necessarily proof of broader trends, but still interesting to me. And it makes sense that the numbers will be way, way up with a hotly new anticipated Forza Horizon, and with the growing confidence in the new Halo.
One can only wonder how much stronger the numbers would have been had you had to be a Game Pass subscriber to get the Halo multiplayer for free. I'm still surprised that Microsoft made a AAA first-party game free for everyone with a compatible platform, not just Game Pass subscribers.