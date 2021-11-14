Forza Horizon 5 Tops 8 Million Players - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced Forza Horizon 5 has had over 4.5 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud on its launch day on Tuesday, November 9. This was enough to make it the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game. Peak concurrent players have reached three times higher than the peak of Forza Horizon 4.

The leaderboards for the open-world racing game two days later on November 11 revealed it had surpassed six million players.

The game has now reached another milestone early this morning with over eight million players.

Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 has hit 8 million players five days after its official launch. pic.twitter.com/oMYOUal0o3 — Bruno Costa (@brunocosta1_) November 14, 2021

