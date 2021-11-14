Guilty Gear: Strive Happy Chaos DLC Character Announced - News

Arc System Works has announced Happy Chaos DLC character for Guilty Gear: Strive. The DLC will launch on November 30 for Season Pass 1 owners and December 3 for everyone else.

View the Happy Chaos DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Restorer of Humanity. Gunslinging Broken Messiah.

He is the Original, who first discovered the Backyard and taught humanity about magic. After absorbing half of I-No, he suddenly changed drastically. He now carries within himself all of humanity’s hope towards living.

He feels that his existence will be forgiven by a greater will when humankind loses their humanity. The concepts of good and evil are of equal value to him. He may cause major incidents, but he could also end up on the side of justice.

Guilty Gear: Strive is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

