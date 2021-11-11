Marvel's Avengers PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man DLC Trailer Released - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have released the reveal trailer for the PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man DLC, which will launch on November 30.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the character:

The legendary web slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the “Spider-Man: With Great Power” Hero Event. Spider-Man’s high-flying acrobatics bring an entirely new way to experience the game either solo or with friends, and his unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative.

Players will experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker learns of a deadly new threat and must partner with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their synthoid army unstoppable. Insistent on keeping his identity hidden, Parker forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow and must struggle with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

