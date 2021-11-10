The Game Awards 2021 to Feature 'Biggest Lineup of Premieres' with 40 to 50 Games - News

/ 549 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Game Awards 2021 is looking to be the biggest one yet with 40 to 50 games expected to be showcased throughout the event. This is according to organizer and host Geoff Keighley in an interview with Epic Games.

"You know, it's great to have celebrities, it's great to have music, but I think focusing really on games is important," Keighley said. "Especially this year, there'll be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will be showing us our kind of biggest lineup yet of world premieres and announcements.

"What we really learned last year was at the end of the day, it really is the games and the trailers that drive the show."

"It's definitely a very busy year in terms of the number of games we’re being pitched," Keighley added. "We're blessed that pretty much every developer and publisher wants to have some degree of content on the show."

Keighley said we have only touched the surface of the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles and some stuff that will be shown is "truly pretty stunning."

"I still feel like we've only kind of sort of touched the surface of what's possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so I think you'll see some stuff in the show that is truly pretty stunning," he said. "We’ll see footage of games that will remind people that the best of this industry is still to come."

"I think this year is a unique year and because a lot of things have been delayed and pushed," Keighley added. "So you have a lot of big games, but it's kind of anyone's game this year, which as a show producer, you sometimes yearn for those years where it's a rivalry between like a God of War and Red Dead Redemption.

"There's great tension this year. I’d say the awards are about half the show and the other half is the announcements and premieres."

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on December 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles