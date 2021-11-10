Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets New Trailer and Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new details and a new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The trailer features Ramanas Park, a new facility where you can encounter Legendary Pokémon.

View the new trailer below:

Read the latest details below:

Ramanas Park

New to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, Ramanas Park is a facility players can visit after entering the Hall of Fame. There are caves dotted throughout the park, and the chambers inside them are filled with a mysterious atmosphere.

Slates Are the Key to Encountering Legendary Pokemon

Inside the rooms of Ramanas Park are pedestals, and it’s said that if players insert a slate into its corresponding pedestal, a Legendary Pokemon will appear. It’s unclear exactly how these slates can be obtained, so players will have to do some research while exploring the Sinnoh region.

Legendary Pokemon Players Can Encounter

Some of these Legendary Pokemon can only be encountered in one game version or the other, but players can still try to get them on their team through other means, such as by trading[1] with other players. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, it’s possible to encounter Raikou, Entei, Suicune and Ho-Oh. In Pokemon Shining Pearl, it’s possible to encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia.

Look Forward to Online Communication Features

For players looking forward to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, there will be a software update (v. 1.1.0) available on November 11, 2021, ahead of the games’ release. With this software update (v 1.1.0), players will be able to enjoy communication features in the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows, receive special items via Mystery Gift, and visit Ramanas Park after entering the Hall of Fame.

At launch, a maximum of two players—yourself included—will be able to battle and trade Pokemon in the Union Room. A software update will be released in the future that will allow for additional players to join you. Please see this page for more details on the software update.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

