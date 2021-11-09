Forza Horizon 5 Tops 4.5 Million Players, Largest Launch Day Ever for a First-Party Xbox Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 878 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced Forza Horizon 5 has had over 4.5 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud.
This figure is enough to make it the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game. Peak concurrent players have reached three times higher than the peak of Forza Horizon 4.
"We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life," said Spencer.
"Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to [Playground Games."
We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3x the peak concurrent player count vs. FH4? Which itself was an awesome game?! I'd love to see the breakdown between Xbox, PC, and cloud players!
Concratulations to XBOX, and TURN10 for making the best racing game even better! Now if only i could get my hands on a SX...
Okay I don't wanna be that guy, but isn't that just 1 in 5 gamepass subscribers checking the game out?
1 in 5 on day one, but it will be alot higher as time goes on. Forza Horizon 4 took a week to hit 2m players and it went on to reach 24m players lifetime officially (that number is a year old now, it's rumored to be closer to 30m players now). If Forza Horizon 4 was played by more people than there are active Gamepass subs, you better believe Horizon 5 will be as well, considering it's tracking well ahead of Horizon 4.
It's also worth noting that the Horizon 5 hit over 1m sales just on the version of the game that gave early access, so not everyone playing it is just using Gamepass.
I will eventually, but when I saw the PC Gamepass download was 110 gigs I decided to wait until I can clear up some space. I'm sure I'm not the only one lol.
Also, a lot of people impulsively want to get/download games on launch day when they feel the hype. I'd imagine many that thought this weren't able to get it downloaded in time on launch day as that's a lot of gigs. Most people don't have fiber.