Forza Horizon 5 Tops 4.5 Million Players, Largest Launch Day Ever for a First-Party Xbox Game - News

/ 878 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced Forza Horizon 5 has had over 4.5 million players across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud.

This figure is enough to make it the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game. Peak concurrent players have reached three times higher than the peak of Forza Horizon 4.

"We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life," said Spencer.

"Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to [Playground Games."

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles