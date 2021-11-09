Todd Howard Has Ideas for Fallout 5, But Focus is Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN was about about a new Fallout game and he told fans not to expect a new release anytime soon.

The studio is focused on finishing up Starfield before its November 11, 2022 release and after that The Elder Scrolls VI, which likely won't see a release until 2024 or later.

"Look, Fallout's really part of our DNA here," said Howard. "We've worked with other people from time to time, I can’t say what’s going to happen. You know, we have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do.

"Again, if I could wave my hand and have [Fallout 5] out. You know, I'd like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can’t really say today, or commit to anything, what’s going to happen when, other to say that our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls VI."

Bethesda is now part of Xbox Game Studios, along with Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment. This does mean it is possible another studio could take the reigns on a new Fallout game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

