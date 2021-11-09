Bethesda Game Studios is Focused on Single-Player Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 816 Views
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN was asked if the studio was focused in developing single-player games.
"Absolutely," Howard replied, later adding that "It's part of who we are, it's what we love about games."
Howard did mention that even the multiplayer game, Fallout 76, added an expansion that is more single-player focused.
"With Fallout 76, once we added Wastelanders and that kind of questing stuff, the amount of people that want to play it as a solo experience is very, very strong."
The studios currently focused on Starfield, which is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. After that the team will focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.
Wait a sec... I still remember when EA said that single player games were dead!
Hold on. Are you saying that... they were wrong? 🙄
-SINGLE PLAYER 4 LIFE NINJA APPROVED-
Yeah but are they going to be hand crafted Sp's without the need to rely on MT's or purchased mods and using a more stable engine?.
You forgot to mention the bit about MT's.
For sure. The only good thing that's come out of Creation Club is that the people who make the mods, get a portion of pay for their creations, but other than that, it's just paid mods. Bethesda hasn't confirmed that Creation Club will make its way to Starfield yet. Hopefully it doesn't.
With EA and Ubisoft moving away from Singles-players games this open room for Single player games.
EA is moving back to singleplayer actually, they realized that abandoning it was a mistake. They have numerous singleplayer games in development currently, including:
-The next Need for Speed from Criterion
-Dead Space remake
-Jedi Fallen Order 2
-Dragon Age 4
-Mass Effect 4
-F1 2022
-A new singleplayer open world action-adventure game from the new AAA studio they opened under the former head of Monolith (Middle-Earth: Shadow of series)
-A new IP from Maxis Texas
I see they've conveniently gone back to forgetting C&C again...
I suppose some studio could be working on a new C&C, but I'm not sure which. The original studio that made C&C, Westwood, was absorbed in EA LA long ago, which was itself closed and then absorbed into DICE LA, which has now been renamed Ripple Effect Studios under former Respawn head Vince Zampella, which is working on a new FPS IP.