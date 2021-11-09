Todd Howard on The Elder Scrolls VI: 'We Want to Make Sure that We Get it Right' - News

posted 20 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN discussed the upcoming 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and admitted the wait between Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls VI has not been the most ideal.

"Would you plan to have the kind of gap we're having between Skyrim and the follow-up? I can't say that's a good thing," Howard said. "I wish I could wave a wand and the game that we want to make, and we have or haven't started things on just came out? Absolutely. But there's other things we want to do, right? Obviously, Fallout 4 was a huge success, we spent a lot of time on that. We wanted to go into online with Fallout 76.

"We felt doing something like Starfield, we'd wanted to do something else for a long time and play in a new universe. Well, if not now, I'm going back in time, we started it right after Fallout 4, so 2015, end of it. If not now, when? And it felt like the when, if we didn’t do it then, the when could be never.

"We felt pretty good with where Elder Scrolls was as a franchise, particularly with Elder Scrolls Online, that now was the time we could do Starfield.

"That being said, everything takes longer than we would like as well. But we want to make sure that we get it right. Hopefully Elder Scrolls VI, you don't want to say hey, that it’s worth that kind of wait, but that it does stand up to the series as it has been in a really big, impactful way for when it comes out."

Bethesda Game Studios is currently focused on Starfield, which is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. After that the team will focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

