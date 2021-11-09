Xbox Series X|S Sales in the UK in 2021 Have Outsold Lifetime Wii U Sales - Sales

/ 195 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed Xbox Series X|S sales in the UK in 2021 have already outsold the lifetime sales of the Wii U.

"More Xbox Series S and X consoles have been sold in the UK during 2021, than the Wii U sold in its lifetime," said Dring.

More Xbox Series S and X consoles have been sold in the UK during 2021, than the Wii U sold in its lifetime — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 9, 2021

Worldwide sales for the Xbox Series X|S are at 8.43 million units lifetime, according to the latest VGChartz estimates. This compares to the Wii U, which sold 13.56 million units worldwide during its lifetime. Xbox Series X|S is a little over five million units away from outselling lifetime Wii U sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles