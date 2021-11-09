Nintendo Reiterates Switch 'is at the Mid-Point of its Lifecycle' - News

Nintendo released the Switch a little over four and a half years ago in March 2017. Nintendo president president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent Q&A was asked about the next-generation hardware from Nintendo and he was not willing to discuss the next system.

He did mention the Switch is at the mid-point of its lifecycle and its sell-through has surpassed 90 million units. The OLED Model he says has added to the momentum of the Switch.

"We are not able to comment about the next game system at this time," Furukawa said. "It is now the fifth year since the launch of Nintendo Switch, and the total hardware sell-through has exceeded 90 million units.

"We recognize that the system is at the mid-point of its lifecycle. The launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has also been contributing to continued sales momentum and we are now offering consumers three Nintendo Switch models to match their play styles and lifestyles, as well as a wide range of software.

"With this, we believe a foundation for growth has been laid that exceeds what we previously considered to be a conventional hardware lifecycle."

