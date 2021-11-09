Pinocchio Inspired Souls-Like Game Lies of P Gets Alpha Gameplay Teaser - News

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have released the alpha gameplay teaser trailer for the Souls-like action-RPG inspired by the classic story of Pinocchio, Lies of P.

View alpha gameplay teaser trailer below:

Read the description to the video below:

Neowiz and Round8 Studio today unveiled the first-ever gameplay video for Lies of P, a fantastically baroque Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi. The ruined, but once beautiful city of Krat is on full display in the new video. Hideous and twisted automatons rule the landscape, and it’s up to P to find Mr. Geppetto and reverse the calamity that has befallen Krat.

In the video, fans should notice the reactive counter-attacks, the array of unique weapons to find and put to use, and that Pinocchio's own mechanical arm acts as an additional tool or weapon to give unique skills - such as a grappling hook and more.

Here is an overview of the game:

You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads:



"Find Mr. Geppetto. He's here in the city."



Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don't expect any help along the way and don't make the mistake of trusting anyone.



You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.



Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio's and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals.Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

'Lying' Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.

