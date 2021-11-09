Football Manager 2022 is Out Now - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have released Football Manager 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Here is an overview of the game:

Football isn’t just about being the best and winning.

It’s about overcoming the odds, realizing your dreams, and earning your success through craft and skill.

Fighting your way to the top and shocking the world or clawing your way back from the brink—these are the moments that taste sweetest.

You’re the architect of your club’s destiny—their fortunes rest with you.

Prevail in the moments that matter to turn your club’s dreams into reality and earn your place alongside the managerial greats.

New features, game upgrades and licensing updates will drop in late September.

Key Features:

Embark on a journey to the top of the game, meeting the objectives of your club’s hierarchy and the lofty expectations of the fans.

Scour the globe for undiscovered talent or build your squad from within, pushing your prospects in training to realize their potential.

Create a footballing identity for your players to buy into, with tactics and strategies designed to deliver success for your team on Matchday.

