Wanderer Arrives January 27, 2022 for PSVR and PC - News

Developers Oddboy and M Theory announced the VR time travel adventure game, Wanderer, will launch for the PlayStation VR and PC via Steam on January 27, 2022. A physical edition will be released for the PlayStation VR.

A world in ruin. Can you prevent it?

You are Asher Neumann, an unwitting hero thrust into a time-bending journey to change the course of history. The search begins for your grandfather’s lost apartment and the mysterious artefacts that are hidden within. With the discovery of an unusual wrist watch, you forge a friendship and unlock the power to traverse time and space. Will you have what it takes to navigate the secrets of the past and prevent the collapse of civilization?

A gripping narrative with unique interactions, Wanderer takes you back through the ages to reshape humanity’s fortune. Experiment alongside frenzied inventors, play to an endless crowd of hippies, defend ancient civilizations from invasion, decode covert messages in the midst of war and uncover the secrets of the space race.

Built from the ground up for VR, Wanderer has a unique blend of escape room style puzzles, tactile hands on interactions and action arcade sequences to bring you the ultimate time travel adventure.

Are you ready to walk in the footsteps of those who have gone before you?

