Sega Trademarks Sonic Frontiers

posted 18 hours ago

Sega has filed a trademark for Sonic Frontiers in Japan in English and Japanese. The trademark was filed on October 22.

Sega and developer Sonic Team earlier this year released a teaser trailer for a new 3D Sonic game with a 2022 release window on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The new 3D Sonic game was not given a title, so it is possible Sonic Frontiers is its name.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka in an interview in July did say the new 3D Sonic game was announced a bit early.

"We haven’t announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry," said Iizuka at the time. "While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development."

