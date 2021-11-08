Mario Party Superstars Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 708 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2021, according to SELL.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) debuted in third place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped from first to second place, while the Switch version dropped one spot to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Riders Republic

Xbox Series X|S

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Riders Republic Far Cry 6 FIFA 22

PS4 FIFA 22 Riders Republic Far Cry 6 Xbox One FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Summoner Soul Hackers Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Age of Empires IV FIFA 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles