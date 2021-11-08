Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast Details - News

Xbox is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a broadcast on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Xbox FanFest is returning on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT. You can sign up at xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in to the event on the FanFest Exclusives page.

Membership badges that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members are also getting updated to celebrate 20 years of Xbox.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Join us on November 15 for the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.

We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox. It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play.

Here are the details on how you can join in the fun:

The celebration will air on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT

You can watch the broadcast on the official Xbox channel on YouTube , Twitch , or Facebook .

, , or . Subtitles will be available in German, French, BR Portuguese, LATAM Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Castilian Spanish, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Portuguese (EU), Slovak, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

The easiest way to find your preferred language is to watch the broadcast on the official Xbox YouTube page at YouTube.com/Xbox and select the “gear” icon in the lower right corner to select your language.

YouTube.com/Xbox and select the “gear” icon in the lower right corner to select your language. You can also watch with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the official Xbox YouTube channel.

For those planning to costream or create post-celebration breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also abide by the terms of service for your service provider.

Xbox FanFest

Trivia: Test your Xbox knowledge! Xbox FanFest will be holding a special trivia event to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. The event takes place on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. GMT. To attend, log in or sign up as an Xbox FanFest fan at xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in to the event on the FanFest Exclusives page. Opt-in closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 9, 2021.

Test your Xbox knowledge! Xbox FanFest will be holding a special trivia event to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. The event takes place on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. GMT. To attend, log in or sign up as an Xbox FanFest fan at xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in to the event on the FanFest Exclusives page. Opt-in closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 9, 2021. Giveaways: Tune in to the broadcast to learn about the 20th Anniversary giveaways. You must be a registered Xbox FanFest fan to win. Not signed up yet? Sign up as an Xbox FanFest fan now at xbox.com/FanFest.

20th Anniversary Xbox Gear

Check out the Xbox Gear Shop on November 15 for new items celebrating all things Xbox. Shop at gear.xbox.com.

Updated Membership Badges

As a fun way to celebrate this 20-year milestone, we are updating the membership badges that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members see on their profile page. The old badges which showcase how long you have been a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold will be replaced with a colorful new badge. No other changes are being made to the membership badges aside from the artwork, so the number shown on your badge will still be determined the same way as it is today. The new colorful versions of the membership badges will start rolling out in the next week, leading into the November 15 celebration.

Showcase Your Xbox Excitement

We’d love to hear about your favorite memories of the last 20 years of gaming so drop us a mention @Xbox with #Xbox20 to join in the celebration!

drop us a mention @Xbox with #Xbox20 to join in the celebration! Customize your social media profile, Xbox dashboard, devices, and video calls with Xbox anniversary backgrounds. Get the full Xbox 20 Year toolkit here.

Thank you for being a part of Xbox’s amazing 20 years. We can’t wait to see how this community helps us shape the next 20 years of play!

