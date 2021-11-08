New Mass Effect Game Gets New Artwork - News

posted 1 day ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare in November 2020 announced a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise is in early development by a "veteran team."

BioWare via Twitter has released new artwork for the upcoming Mass Effect game in celebration of the annual N7 Day. It features a crater in the shape of a Geth, which are a machine race and the main enemies in the original trilogy.

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀



Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

