Forza Horizon 5 Has Already Topped 1 Million Players Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch - News

/ 753 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch tomorrow, November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass. However, the game has been available in Early Access since last week for those that have purchased the $99 / £85 Premium Edition or the $45 / £40 Premium Edition add-on for Game Pass subscribers.

The open-world racing game has already surpassed one million players, which means it has already grossed a minimum of $45 million and possibly way more.

Forza Horizon 5 has over 1 Million players in the first few days of early access and its not "officially" out until Nov. 9th 👀 pic.twitter.com/ga3yqKXj2d — Stallion (@Stallion83) November 7, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles