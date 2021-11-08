Forza Horizon 5 Has Already Topped 1 Million Players Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 753 Views
Forza Horizon 5 will officially launch tomorrow, November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Xbox Game Pass. However, the game has been available in Early Access since last week for those that have purchased the $99 / £85 Premium Edition or the $45 / £40 Premium Edition add-on for Game Pass subscribers.
The open-world racing game has already surpassed one million players, which means it has already grossed a minimum of $45 million and possibly way more.
Forza Horizon 5 has over 1 Million players in the first few days of early access and its not "officially" out until Nov. 9th 👀 pic.twitter.com/ga3yqKXj2d— Stallion (@Stallion83) November 7, 2021
Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
I paid for the Premium Upgrade for some early access. I see the argument that this kind of cheapens the "day one" gamepass claim, but at the same time, you're getting VIP, both expansions, and car pass.
"The open-world racing game has already surpassed one million players, which means it has already grossed a minimum of $45 million and possibly way more."
I think the conclusion is correct, despite a flaw in the logic. It's possible for multiple users to play on a single copy, if all those people are playing on the "Home Xbox" of the person who bought the copy. For example, if you buy the game and you have roommates/family members in the household, they can all play it on the Xbox you declare your "Home Xbox" with their own gamertag and be considered unique players.
Sometimes two people who don't live together will pair up and declare each other's Xbox their home Xbox. That way, the person who bought the game can play it by logging in online and authenticating the copy, and the other can play because they're playing on that first person's home Xbox. That way each person gets to play the games they bought (so long as the internet doesn't go out!), plus all the games the other person's bought (whether the internet is working at that time or not). That can be a winner, if the two of you buy a similar number of games, and like a lot of the same genres.
That said, enough people will have bought the Premium edition outright (rather than just the upgrade for Game Pass users) that I'm confident that it's grossed at least $45 million, so I think the statement is nonetheless accurate despite the conflation of purchased copies vs. individual users. :)
I was unaware they were doing this. Kinda grimy. I mean if the game was already finished, why not just release it? The same people that bought the premium version were going to buy it anyway.